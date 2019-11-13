An initial appearance is set Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for a Cameron man charged with burglary in connection with a liquor store break-in on the night of Sept. 15, 2019.
Later the same night, defendant Jordan J. Matrious, 17, 901 Second St., Cameron, was allegedly at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Burnett County and resulted in the death of a 30-year-old family member, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
According to a Nov. 7, 2019, criminal complaint, a break-in was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 15, at Northwoods Liquor, 205 N. First St.
Officers found the front door shattered, but no one was inside. Surveillance video showed what appeared to be two males in dark, hooded sweatshirts and masks, approaching the store from the east side, which faces away from nearby Hwy. SS.
The video shows the pair grabbing rocks from the ground, running to the front door of the store and using the rocks to shatter the lower half of the door window.
The intruders ran inside, one going toward the cooler, the other behind the front counter. The intruders grabbed bottles of liquor and fled. Including repairs to the door, losses were estimated at approximately $621.
About 15 minutes after the break-in, a member of the defendant’s family called to report that the defendant had taken a vehicle from the property where he lived and fled.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 15, Burnett County authorities notified Barron County that the stolen vehicle had crashed, killing a passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Matrious, of Danbury, Wis.
Another passenger who was injured in the crash allegedly told police the defendant woke her up at the Cameron home and told her about the liquor store break-in, inviting her to drink with them. A bottle of rum allegedly stolen from the store was found in the ditch near the crash scene.
The defendant, who was 16 at the time of the break-in, was issued three traffic citations in connection with the fatal crash, according to Burnett County Circuit Court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.