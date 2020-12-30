A rural Cumberland woman could face more than 40 years behind bars in connection with two alleged arson fires reported on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Dec. 20 identifies the defendant as 23-year-old Lucy L. Hart, 2582 2 5/8 St.
The incident began shortly after 12 noon Dec. 13 when a witness called 911 to report that half the roof of a vacant home was on fire on the Maple Plain reservation.
A tribal officer arrived to find Cumberland firefighters on the scene. While he was there, the officer learned there was yet another fire at a nearby home. The officer went to that location to find two women arguing. One of them was the defendant.
The second woman allegedly accused the defendant of setting the fire at the first location. The officer said the defendant’s speech was slow and her eyes were bloodshot. Although there was not an alcohol odor, the officer believed the defendant was under the influence of drugs. She was arrested.
Tribal investigators later spoke with the witness who originally called 911. The witness said she saw the defendant standing by a door to the home that was on fire. Tribal police later obtained permission for the State Fire Marshal to collect evidence at the scene.
The complaint said the defendant later admitted setting both of the fires during separate interviews with the tribal investigator and an agent from the Fire Marshal’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.