A Barron woman lost her driving privileges for life, and was sentenced to six months in jail Friday, June 19, in Barron County Circuit Court, after pleading guilty to her fifth drunk driving charge, county Circuit Court records said.
Court records said Nichole K. Hubbell, 34, could have faced a maximum sentence of up to 12 1/2 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine in connection with the charge.
While in jail, Hubbell will have work-release privileges and is required to maintain absolute sobriety, court records said. She was also ordered to pay court costs, and to set up a payment plan within 60 days.
According to a complaint filed May 28, 2019, Hubbell was driving a car stopped for speeding on May 26 in Chetek. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
Records showed Hubbell had prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.