A pair of harassment/restraining orders were filed Monday, April 11, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court following a property dispute near Prairie Farm Sunday, April 10, that allegedly included the firing of a handgun, according to county dispatch logs.
The respondent in both civil actions is identified as Charles Kirkwood, 70, 5 1/4 St., in the town of Vance Creek, about four miles west of the village of Prairie Farm.
Possible criminal charges may be pending after a quarrel between neighbors that eventually involved three Barron County Sheriff’s deputies, according to dispatch logs.
The log entry said that a woman called 911 just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10, to report a quarrel with a neighbor.
As the dispute escalated, the caller said her husband, who was later identified as the respondent in the restraining orders, was now arguing with the neighbor. Dispatchers asked the woman to have her husband “disengage the argument” and go back into the home until officers arrived.
Deputies later reported that the neighbor who was involved in the argument alleged that the respondent “fired a handgun into the ground.”
Deputies reported they had been still speaking with the parties involved in the argument for about two hours.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., one of the deputies reported that charges would be referred to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
