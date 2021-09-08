The former owner of A-1 Homes, Rice Lake, pleaded not guilty Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to 17 counts of felony theft by contractor, and other related charges filed last June in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Christopher D. Holman, 35, who now lives in Altoona, Wis., is scheduled to go on trial over three weeks during October 2022, court records said. In the meantime, the defendant is free on bond while negotiations continue between his attorney and county prosecutors.
A complaint filed in June 2022 alleges that the defendant failed to pay an Indiana company for manufactured homes, resulting in more than $800,000 in losses for the company.
The complaint also alleges the defendant defrauded 17 A-1 customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in down payments and/or payments for utility work and installation.
A joint investigation was conducted by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.