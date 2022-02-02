A man who allegedly had trouble understanding how to prepay for gas at a convenience station is facing a felony drunk driving charge following an incident on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A Jan 24 complaint identifies the defendant as 44-year-old James T. Leek, Cadott. He was arrested following an incident on the evening of Jan. 22 at Kwik Trip South, Decker Drive, Rice Lake.
An employee reported “a confused (man) at the gas pumps,” who, evidently, didn’t understand how to prepay for gas. He left and then came back a few minutes later. An officer saw the defendant’s car parked in the lot. The defendant allegedly said he had not been driving and that his friends had dropped him off. But a Kwik Trip employee later told the officer she had seen the defendant behind the wheel during both his visits to the gas station.
He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .24, three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Records show Leek has three drunk driving convictions on his record, dating back to 2000.
Court records said the defendant is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.