A rural Menomonie woman is in jail and Dunn County Sheriff’s investigators have confiscated more than three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine in a major drug arrest announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Chief Deputy Marshall L. Multhauf said that a traffic stop on Sunday, Oct. 11, led to the arrest of 25-year-old Cassandra P. Davis-Suchla, of rural Menomonie.
“This traffic stop was the culmination of a nearly year long investigation into the distribution of drugs into Dunn County and other Western Wisconsin locations,” Multhauf said.
The investigation was a collaborative effort of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police Department and the West Central Drug Task Force, he added.
Investigators used a K9 officer named Rip to sniff the vehicle stopped on Oct. 11.
Besides 341 grams of meth, police also seized a weighing scale, packing material, controlled substances that include oxycodone and suboxone, a handgun, and counterfeit cash.
Davis-Suchla made an initial appearance Oct. 13 and is being held on $15,000 cash bond pending further court action, Multhauf said
