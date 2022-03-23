A Chippewa Falls man jailed two months ago after pleading guilty to a felony sex assault charge will spend nine more months behind bars after a sentencing hearing Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Former Dallas resident Joseph D. Saumier, 51, can avoid a prison term if he abides by conditions of probation over the next three years, court records said.
According to a complaint filed March 12, 2021, Saumier allegedly assaulted a then-9-year-old Dallas girl during a period of time from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2020. During a later forensic interview with a Barron County Sheriff’s investigator, the victim said the Saumier “told her not to tell her mom, or that he would kill (the girl’s) dog.”
Saumier was the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant after the complaint was filed and made an initial appearance about a month later, in April 2021.
In a deal with prosecutors, he later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree sex assault, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 12 and one-half years in prison.
Court records said the jail sentence includes work release privileges. Saumier is required not to possess or consume alcohol, and will be required to undergo a psychosexual exam. He must avoid all contact with the victim and her mother, and cannot have contact with minors, except for his son, without the approval of his probation agent.
He must also register as a sex offender, court documents said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.