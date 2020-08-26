A Cumberland man still facing felony charges in connection with an alleged stabbing in Barron last year reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors on several additional charges during a Tuesday, Aug. 18, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court.
Emmanuel Torres, 19, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15, indecent exposure and fourth degree sex assault in connection with two cases that date back to fall 2019.
Court records said Torres was initially charged with felony sex assault in connection with one of the cases.
At the Aug. 18 hearing, Torres was sentenced to three years’ probation and was ordered to undergo sex offender evaluation. He was fined undisclosed court costs and ordered to provide a DNA sample at the County Jail, at his own expense.
Torres risks a nine-month jail term if he violates conditions of probation, court documents said.
Successful completion of all probation requirements could result in Torres’ record being expunged, court records also said.
Torres is also a defendant on felony charges of second-degree reckless injury and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing of a Barron man and his son during an Oct. 31, 2019, confrontation at a Barron park.
A two-day jury trial is set for Dec. 14-15, 2020, in connection with that case.
