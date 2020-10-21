A 12-member jury took about half an hour Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020, to find a former Ridgeland man guilty of drunk driving, seventh offense, and felony bail jumping, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Philip C. Nelson, 52, was ordered jailed after the verdict was delivered shortly before 1 p.m. Oct. 20. A sentencing hearing is set Thursday, Dec. 10, court records said.
At sentencing, Nelson could face a maximum sentence of up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, March 16, Nelson was arrested March 12 when he was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle found on a rural road in the town of Prairie Farm on Thursday, March 12.
The motor was running, and the arresting officer made several attempts to awaken Nelson.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of .270, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court records said that at the time of the incident, Nelson was free on bond in connection with an unrelated felony theft charge from 2018. The bond required him to commit no new crimes while released.
