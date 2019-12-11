A Chetek man accused of stealing two cars on the same night in January 2019 and sexually assaulting a family member four months later was ruled competent to face the charges after a hearing Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Cazz A. Johnson, 30, remains in jail after what court records said was the second time this year that he had been ruled competent to proceed with the cases.
A jury trial was delayed earlier this fall after the defendant claimed to be incompetent to face the charges during an Oct. 14 court appearance. On Dec. 9, the court took testimony via videoconference from a Fond du Lac-based psychiatrist before again ruling that the defendant was competent to face the charges.
A complaint filed in February 2019 alleged that the defendant stole a car from a Chetek convenience store parking lot, crashed it alongside a rural Birchwood road, then walked to a nearby home and stole a second vehicle.
In May, the defendant was charged with sexually assaulting a woman who is a member of his immediate family. The alleged victim said she fought off her attacker and drove to a Rice Lake home where she asked for help and was given some clothes to wear.
Clothing allegedly belonging to the victim was later found alongside a rural Birchwood road.
