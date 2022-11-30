A Sawyer County man could face up to a 10-year prison term in connection with his Fourth of July arrest on a charge of possessing a firearm while subject to a court injunction, according to a complaint filed Nov. 17, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as John A. Harrison, 36, 10960 W. Wisconsin Hwy. 48, Exeland.
The complaint said that, shortly after 7 p.m. July 4, a Rice Lake officer saw a vehicle parked in front of the Walmart store that didn’t have a rear plate or registration. He stopped the driver, later identified as the defendant.
The officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked the defendant to get out. The officer saw part of a knife sticking out from inside the defendant’s jacket. He told the defendant he would be patted down.
In the search process, the officer found the defendant in possession of two clips of six bullets each. The defendant allegedly told the officer he had a gun, and the officer then disarmed the defendant, who allegedly had a loaded revolver in a holster.
At the time of the incident, the defendant had been served with a domestic abuse injunction dated April 2021 in Dane County, in connection with a minor child.
A second injunction was issued later in favor of the child’s mother. Although that injunction was dismissed at the petitioner’s request, the court didn’t dismiss the earlier injunction. Among its conditions was that the defendant couldn’t possess a firearm.
Court records said the defendant is due for an initial appearance on Dec. 7, 2022.
