A preliminary hearing is set next Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, for a Cumberland man facing his fifth drunk driving charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Jarald H. Solum 58, 2244 Ninth St., Cumberland, was charged in connection with an arrest during the early morning hours of June 4, 2021, according to a Sept. 7, 2021, criminal complaint.
The complaint said that the arresting officer found the defendant at the wheel of a car parked in the traffic lane near his home. The defendant failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test produced a reading of .306, between three and four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication (.08).
Records show Solum had four prior drunk driving convictions at the time of the incident, dating back to 1994.
If convicted, the defendant could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.