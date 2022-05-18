A brief chase and traffic stop near Rice Lake on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, has resulted in half a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges against a 28-year-old rural Dallas resident, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed May 10 identifies the defendant as Ole R. Leiter, 1461 7 ½ Ave., Dallas.
After getting a report from Washburn County about a speeding car going south on U.S. Hwy. 53 on the evening of May 4, a Rice Lake police officer saw what appeared to be the suspect vehicle leaving Hwy. 53 at the Wisconsin Hwy. 48 exit.
The officer said he clocked the vehicle at about 80 mph, both on the freeway and the southbound exit ramp to Hwy. 48.
Following the vehicle, the officer saw it pull into a driveway in a rural area west of Rice Lake. The driver, later identified as the defendant, appeared to be intoxicated. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
In a search incident to the arrest, the officer allegedly found the defendant in possession of marijuana and a pipe. A search of his vehicle produced additional bags of marijuana that, in total, weighed more than one ounce, and a small bag of crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The complaint charges the defendant with two felonies, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine, as well as four misdemeanor charges.
Court records said the defendant is free on $2,500 signature bond pending a June 17 initial hearing.
