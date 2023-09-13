A 26-year-old Burnett County woman is scheduled for arraignment in November in connection with a Chetek domestic dispute that allegedly included a woman being hit by a car, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Lindsey A. York, now of Grantsburg, Wis., appeared virtually Thursday, Sept. 7, for a preliminary hearing at Barron.
She remains free on $5,000 signature bond and is not to drive a vehicle, court documents added.
A criminal complaint filed Aug. 7 charged the defendant with second-degree reckless endangerment after the victim allegedly became part of a dispute between the defendant and a boyfriend.
The victim, who is the boyfriend’s sister, told police she was at his Chetek home and was standing in the driveway when the defendant allegedly swerved to hit her.
