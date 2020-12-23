A Cumberland man charged with firing shots that allegedly came close to at least one police officer during a January 2020 standoff is scheduled to go on trial March 29 and 30, 2021, following a hearing on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Devin Cole, 25, Baldwin, has been free on $5,000 cash bond since last April, court records said.
A complaint filed Feb. 5, 2020, said that officers were called to a Cumberland home on a report of an alleged suicidal man. A family member at the home told officers the defendant had a handgun. Soon after that, officers heard two gunshots. Police led the woman to safety as more shots could be heard. Officers said they heard at least two bullets whiz past, the complaint said.
The defendant surrendered an hour after the county Emergency Response Team arrived, and a handgun was seized after the arrest, the complaint said.
The complaint charges the defendant with first-degree reckless endangerment, battery and/or threat to a law officer, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, and several other misdemeanor charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.