A former Douglas County man who fled authorities after a fight with officers in January 2021 at a Rice Lake motel was sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary at Waupun during a Friday, April 1, 2022, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court.

Cody A. Wilson, 25, formerly of Minong, had been the target of a nationwide bench warrant issued in fall 2021, and had been held in jail on a $5,000 cash bond since Nov. 23, 2021.

The prison sentence includes credit for 137 days already served, court records said.

A complaint filed Jan. 7, 2021, said Wilson was arrested following a confrontation with Rice Lake police at the Microtel. He ignored orders to keep his hands up, resisted arrest and cursed the officers, resisted efforts to put him in a squad car, and allegedly threatened to kill an officer,

Court records show Wilson is also a defendant in connection with a December 2020 arrest in Washburn County, where he is charged with two counts of battery and/or threats to a law officer, and one count of discharging/throwing bodily fluid at an officer.

Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges last Monday, April 4, 2022, Washburn County Circuit Court records said.