Threatening text messages allegedly sent to a pair of bar patrons in Rice Lake Saturday night, March 20, 2021, have resulted in two misdemeanor charges of threatening someone via computer and one felony bail jumping charge against a Chetek man, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A March 22 complaint identifies the defendant as Kiel H. Slayton, 38, Chetek.
The defendant allegedly sent text messages to an ex-girlfriend after an in-person argument late on the evening of March 20 at a downtown Rice Lake bar. One of the messages said “you’re … dead,” the complaint said.
A male witness showed a Rice Lake officer a separate message, which said “I got guns on both doors” of the bar, and “good luck getting out.”
Another officer later made contact with the defendant, who allegedly said “he already knew what the contact was for, and that he did not have any guns and that the officers could search his car.”
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with a pair of felony marijuana-related charges filed in 2019. One condition of bond was that he was to commit no new crimes.
Court records said the defendant is due for an adjourned initial appearance today, March 24, 2021.
