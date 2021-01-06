A Chetek man jailed last July on a sixth drunk driving charge will remain in custody three more months before sentencing, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Daniel M. Rushton, 43, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. But, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the sentencing hearing was delayed until April 5, court records said.
Rushton, has been in jail since his arrest during the early morning hours of July 4, 2020, during a traffic stop in Chetek. Records showed he had five prior drunk driving convictions in Barron and Sawyer counties at the time of the incident.
He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drunk driving, sixth offense, on Nov. 6, 2020. At sentencing next April, Rushton could face up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court records said.
