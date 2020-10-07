A 38-year-old Barron man is facing charges of drunk driving and obstructing an officer in connection with a complaint filed Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in county Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as Kevin J. Whitten, Barron, who was arrested following an incident on July 18 in Rice Lake.
A witness called police that afternoon to report he saw a vehicle driving with a plastic traffic barrel caught underneath it. The witness said the vehicle went through a red light and almost hit another vehicle, then turned into the Kwik Trip on Tainter Avenue, with the traffic barrel still caught underneath. It drove across the parking lot, went back onto the street and went through another stop sign, the witness said.
The arresting officer later found a man, later identified as the defendant, driving what appeared to be the suspect vehicle, in the Marketplace Foods parking lot.
While the officer spoke with the defendant, another witness walked up and said he had seen the suspect vehicle nearly hit a woman who was standing in line to give blood at a Red Cross blood drive being held at the store that day.
Another officer arrived, and both spoke with the defendant, who, allegedly became more agitated, and “abruptly stated he wasn’t staying around for all this.”
The defendant began to walk away. When officers told him to stop, the defendant allegedly ran. An officer caught up with the defendant, who allegedly pushed him away. The officer directed the defendant to the ground. He allegedly continued to resist and wouldn’t put his hands behind his back.
At the police station, the defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test or to willingly submit a blood sample. A warrant was obtained and the defendant’s blood was sampled later that day at Marshfield Medical Center. The state Hygiene Lab later reported a blood alcohol content of .265, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08.
Records show Whitten has one drunk driving conviction from 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.