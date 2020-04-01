A Barronett man who allegedly fled Rice Lake police in a pair of high speed chases is facing penalties that could add up to as much as a dozen years behind bars, according to a complaint filed Monday, March 23, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, identified as 27-year-old Robert S. Malone, was arrested March 13 after a high-speed chase in Burnett County that ended when the car he was driving overturned after hitting “stop sticks” placed on the pavement by Burnett County Sheriff’s deputies.
A Rice Lake investigator interviewed the defendant on Tuesday, March 17, at the Burnett County Jail, where he allegedly admitted fleeing from police on two occasions, including the one in Burnett County and an earlier chase in which he fled from officers who were staking out a controlled methamphetamine buy in the parking lot at Cedar Mall.
The complaint said a worker at a senior citizen residential complex in Rice Lake called 911 on the night of Feb. 26. The caller said the defendant’s ex-girlfriend works at the facility, and the defendant had come to the facility twice that day and was standing outside “screaming and yelling” at the girlfriend.
As police arrived, the defendant allegedly fled the scene in what was described as a silver Chevy Impala, starting a chase that involved four Rice Lake officers. After following the fleeing vehicle through town at speeds in excess of 70 mph, the officers terminated the chase as the Impala sped north on U.S. Hwy. 53 in excess of 100 mph.
Back at the senior living facility, police spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who showed officers some threatening text messages allegedly sent by the defendant.
The next day, a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle was found near Barronett and was towed to the Rice Lake impound yard. Later, the registered owner came to the department and said the defendant had been driving it.
Two weeks later, on March 13, Rice Lake police staked out the mall parking lot where they were expecting to watch a controlled drug buy with a police informant.
Officers saw a red car leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed. This chase also led to U.S. Hwy. 53, and city police again gave up the chase as the fleeing car went north in excess of 100 mph.
Two hours later, at about 1:30 p.m., Burnett County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect car, chased it at speeds estimated in excess of 120 mph, and arrested the driver, later identified as the defendant, after the fleeing car went over some spikes and rolled in the ditch.
The complaint charges the defendant with two felony counts of fleeing and eluding, felony stalking, and two misdemeanors including disorderly conduct and making threats via the Internet.
