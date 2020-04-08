A Barron man is facing three drug related charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after he allegedly attempted to hide drugs in a couch during a probation violation check.
Eric L. Mundo, 49, has been charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine as a repeater, one felony count of possession of THC (2nd+ offense) as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
If convicted Mundo could be sentenced to a maximum of $20,500 in fines or 17 years incarceration or both.
Mundo is scheduled for an initial appearance hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 12. He has been released on a $2,500 signature bond with the conditions he must maintain absolute sobriety, including no contact with individuals known to use or possess drugs, and must enroll in and attend a treatment program.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 25 at 3:30 a.m. Rusk County law enforcement responded to a Ladysmith residence regarding a probation violation.
The residence belonged to Kalin Croenne, who was currently on probation for a felony conviction in Rusk County. Croenne’s probation rules stipulate she cannot have anyone in her residence between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Officers approached the residence and saw several individuals inside of the residence. A Ladysmith police officer knocked on the door and Rusk County deputies watched the windows. One individual was seen stuffing objects inside of a couch and a male opened a rear window in what appeared to be an attempt to flee but he went back into the residence.
Several announcements were made through the open window, telling the individuals inside to come out however, no response was made by anyone.
A K9 officer was used to bark at the residence in an attempt to get the subjects to surrender all the while doors inside the residence were heard closing.
A deputy determined that a warrantless entry into the residence was justified under Wisconsin Act 79. The deputy crawled through a window that had been left open.
According to the criminal complaint, the deputy made contact with Mundo, who was laying on the couch and found three individuals, Croenne, Justin Luke and Suzin Croenne, in the bathroom. David Garza was found hiding under a mattress in the bedroom.
In the bathroom, the deputy saw multiple torch-style lighters stashed in the garbage can and a zip-pouch that allegedly appeared to be a “drug kit.” Suzin Croenne, Mundo and Luke appeared to under the influence of intoxicants.
Kalin Croenne admitted to having drank alcohol and to smoking THC, a violation of her parole and her residence was then searched for contraband.
In an interview, Kalin Croenne told law enforcement Mundo was the only person in the residence with anything drug related, according to the criminal complaint. She also said Mundo had been seated on the couch and anything he brought with him, would be on the couch.
Consent to search Mundo’s duffle bag was given and multiple cellophane wrappers with a crystalline residue were found in the bag. The residue later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
In the couch deputies located a grinder with THC remnants, a glasses case with two plastic bags with residue and a glass methamphetamine pipe with a usable amount of methamphetamine in it.
