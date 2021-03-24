A two-day jury trial is scheduled Aug. 16-17, 2021, in the case of a 34-year-old Cameron woman charged with alleged child sex trafficking, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Defendant Amanda M. Eyman pleaded not guilty to the charge during a Friday, March 19, 2021, court hearing.
A complaint filed Jan. 19, 2021, alleges that the defendant offered to trade a 6-year-old female to a suspect in a criminal sex trafficking investigation in exchange for cash and drugs.
Court records said the defendant remains free on $10,000 cash bond pending further action.
