Dwayne Lee Niesen, age 59, from Prairie Farm, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.
At approximately 1:41 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector stopped a vehicle on US Hwy 8 for speeding in a 55-mph zone and for following too closely. The driver was identified as Dwayne Lee Niesen.
A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Niesen was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Niesen was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the Polk County Jail.
He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 7th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.