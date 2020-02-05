A St. Paul woman who was among four defendants arrested in a June 2018 Rice Lake drug bust was jailed for nearly five months and could face up to four years in prison if she violates terms of probation imposed Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records said Shelby C. Duffert-Patraw, 27, of St. Paul, was given credit for 129 days already served in jail when she was sentenced Jan. 31. Court records said Duffert-Patraw will have work release privileges while serving her sentence.
Charges filed in June 2018 said Duffert-Patraw had several outstanding warrants when she was arrested June 20, 2018, at a Rice Lake apartment.
The complaint said Rice Lake police found Duffert-Patraw hiding in the apartment after another defendant told them she was there.
In a search of the premises, police also found a digital scale with meth residue, empty plastic bags, and containers of crystal meth, one of which weighed 106 grams.
A minor child was also removed from the apartment.
The original complaint charged Duffert-Patraw with possession of meth with intent, as a repeater, punishable by up to 46 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.