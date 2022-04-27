A former Barron man facing an attempted homicide charge in Polk County will remain in jail on $100,000 cash bond until an arraignment hearing Wednesday, May 18, 2021, according to Circuit Court records.
The defendant, 28-year-old Zakariye Dahir Ali, was arrested March 25 in Hennepin County, Minn., and was later extradited to Wisconsin.
At the time of his arrest, he was wanted in Polk County after allegedly shooting at a motorist in October 2021 while he was driving the second of two vehicles stolen the same day from locations in Barron and Turtle Lake.
At the time of that incident, the defendant was also facing charges of vehicle theft and methamphetamine possession in Barron County, and was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued in Dunn County in September 2021 involving charges of vehicle theft and felony bail jumping.
Court records indicate that before the October 2021 shooting incident Ali had a record that included traffic and/or misdemeanor related charges dating back to 2017, all during a time he lived in Barron.
