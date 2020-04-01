A rural Cumberland man faces up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine in connection with a felony marijuana distribution charge filed Monday, March 23, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Edgar J. Hernandez, 2562 2 9/16 St., town of Maple Plain.
Court records said the defendant is free on $5,000 signature bond after a March 23 initial appearance, and is scheduled for a Tuesday, May 5, preliminary hearing.
The complaint said a Barron County Sheriff’s detective got a call Saturday, March 21, from an official with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Police Department.
Minnesota officials said a “package interdiction” was implemented that morning at a UPS sorting facility at the airport. A suspicious package was retained, allegedly addressed to the defendant. A K9 officer sniffed the package and gave a positive sign. The package was opened, and officers discovered 250 vaporizer cartridges that bore labels indicating each one had 78 percent tetrahydrocannibinols (THC) content.
The airport detective re-sealed the package and turned it over to Barron County authorities, who obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s home. Late that afternoon, a sheriff’s detective dressed in a UPS uniform hand delivered the package to the defendant’s home, while another detective staked out the location and watched the delivery.
About 20 minutes later, officers served the warrant and seized the package. It was found to contain more than 2,500 grams of THC, almost 90 ounces.
Various websites indicate that the going price for an ounce of marijuana sold in Wisconsin is about $340, which translates to an estimated street value of roughly $30,200.
