A 24-year-old Barron man has been charged with felony child sex assault in a complaint filed Feb. 4, 2020, in county Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Edwin Saul Garcia Gutierrez, 767 14 1/2 St., Barron.
The complaint listed a pair of alleged consensual sexual encounters between the defendant and a 14-year-old girl.
On Jan. 15, 2020, a Barron County Sheriff’s school liaison officer notified a sheriff’s detective about the possible sex assault. The detective interviewed the alleged victim the next day, Jan. 16. She alleged she communicated with the defendant on Facebook and had met him while he was with a 16-year-old student at Barron High School.
The girl said she engaged in sex with the defendant on two occasions in November and December 2019, both occurring in a church parking lot in Almena.
The complaint charges the defendant with two counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16. Each charge is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
