An investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and several state and national organizations which focus on crimes against children, has resulted in a pair of felony child pornography charges against a New Auburn man, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A criminal complaint filed Monday, March 29, 2021, identifies the defendant as Riley D. Coon, 21, 114 27th St., New Auburn. Court records said he is scheduled to make an initial appearance today, Wednesday, March 31, in connection with the latest charges.
The complaint said the defendant was arrested June 1, 2020, after his cellular phone was allegedly found to contain sexually explicit images of children.
A separate investigation began Sept. 8, 2020, when a Barron County Sheriff’s detective was assigned to a new case based on two CyberTipline reports filed by Microsoft Corporation.
The tips alleged that three images of child pornography had been found on a Skype sharing page based in Ohio. With the cooperation of a special agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the investigation resulted in the discovery that the Internet Protocol address registered to the defendant’s home was allegedly the same as the IP address connected to the Skype sharing site.
Further investigation allegedly connected the defendant to an FBI investigation in Ohio. The complaint alleges that one of the users of the Ohio website used the IP address registered to the defendant’s home. The FBI in Ohio provided information that includes logs of chats between the Ohio and New Auburn accounts, and the filenames of images that were transferred between the two addresses.
The connection between the Ohio and New Auburn addresses was discovered Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that someone from the New Auburn residence was engaging in the distribution of child pornography on July 15, 2020, less than a month after the defendant had been released from jail in connection with his previous arrest.
A second search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home on Oct. 27, 2020. Searching a cell phone that belonged to a member of the defendant’s family, investigators found a phone number allegedly belonging to the defendant.
Records provided by Microsoft Corporation allegedly connected that phone number to an estimated 393 accounts traced to the file sharing platform discovered by the FBI in Ohio.
The complaint also links the defendant to further visits to child pornography uploads that took place on Jan. 13, 2021.
Court records said that if he is found guilty, the defendant could face up to 25 years in prison for each of the two counts.
