A two-day jury trial is set Oct. 14 and 15, 2021, for a Polk County man charged with felony second-degree reckless endangerment in connection with a standoff with the Barron County Emergency Response Team on the night of March 19-20, 2021.
Defendant Brett S Evenson, 45, 527 Milltown Ave. N., Milltown, could face up to 12 and one-half years in prison in connection with the endangerment charge. He is also facing a felony charge of failing to comply with an officer while in custody and three misdemeanor charges in connection with the same incident.
A March 23 complaint alleges that the defendant pointed a firearm at a woman during a domestic quarrel at a rural Clear Lake address near Reeve, southwestern Barron County, on March 19. She fled with her sons and called 911.
The defendant surrendered shortly before 2 a.m. March 20 after negotiations with members of the county Emergency Response Team.
