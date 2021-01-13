A man from Comstock is the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant after he failed to show up Jan. 5, 2021, to be sentenced on felony stalking and fleeing and eluding charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Robert S. Malone, 28, had pleaded guilty to the charges during a court hearing in September 2020.
Malone was arrested March 13, 2020, after a high-speed chase in Burnett County. At the time, he was already wanted in connection with a Feb. 26 chase that began in Rice Lake when police were alerted that the defendant was harassing an ex-girlfriend at the assisted living facility where she worked.
Police were unable to capture the suspect Feb. 26, but the getaway car was found near Barronett the next day.
The second chase began in Rice Lake two weeks later, on March 13, when Rice Lake police staked out the Cedar Mall parking lot where they were expecting to watch a controlled drug buy with a police informant. There, officers spotted a car allegedly driven by the defendant and gave chase.
But the officers abandoned the chase as the fleeing car went north on U.S. Hwy. 53 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the complaint said.
Two hours later, at about 1:30 p.m. March 13, Burnett County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect car, chased it at speeds estimated in excess of 120 mph, and arrested the driver, later identified as the defendant, after the fleeing car went over some spikes and rolled in the ditch.
