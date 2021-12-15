A 52-year-old Almena man now serving time on a felony drunk driving conviction will remain in prison but is scheduled to be resentenced in January 2022 following a hearing Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Richard J. Rindal, now incarcerated at Oakhill Correctional Institution, Oregon, Wis., was charged in December 2019 with drunk driving, seventh offense, in connection with his arrest at a cemetery in Cumberland.
He later pleaded guilty to the OWI charge and was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2020. However, court records indicate that in December 2020, Rindal filed a notice that he intended to pursue post-conviction relief.
Between Dec. 18, 2020 and Nov. 24, 2021, court records show there were 27 filings in the case, including requests for court records, transcripts, letters, requests for extended time limits filed with the appeals court, and a judgment regarding an unpaid $518 fine.
During the Dec. 10, 2021 hearing, prosecutors did “not object to a stay of the prison sentence,” court records said.
Rindal’s attorney indicated his client would neither contest nor withdraw the (original guilty) plea.
The court ruled that its action is “not a vacated conviction,” and scheduled a (re)sentencing hearing for Jan. 11, 2022. Court records said Rindal would be allowed to attend the Barron hearing by Zoom video from the Oregon correctional institution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.