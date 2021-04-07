A tip from a neighboring county and a body search at the Barron County Jail combined to result in the March 31, 2021, arrest of two suspects on felony drug related charges, according to a complaint filed Thursday, April 1, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendants are identified as Dunn County residents Damien R. Georgeson, 31, of Knapp, and Karissa E. Keck, 38, Menomonie.
The complaint said Barron County dispatchers received a report on March 31 from Dunn County that defendant Georgeson was delivering methamphetamine in Barron County while driving a late model Mercury sedan with Minnesota plates.
The report also said the defendant was armed with a 9-milimeter handgun. At the time, records showed Georgeson had an active arrest warrant and already had a 2014 felony meth conviction on his record and was known to have visited several locations in the Rice Lake area.
A Rice Lake officer later spotted the suspect vehicle parked on a residential street in the city. A Barron County Sheriff’s detective set up surveillance and saw two individuals, later identified as the defendants, get into the car and drive away. He stopped the car and arrested the defendants.
A search of the vehicle produced small amounts of what later tests determined to be meth and marijuana.
However, during a body search while being booked into the jail, defendant Georgeson was found in possession of three bags of meth weighing more than 17 grams, as well as a 17-gram bag of marijuana.
The complaint charges defendant Georgeson with possession of meth with intent, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
Both defendants were charged with felony meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Defendant Keck was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
