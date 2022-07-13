A July 1, 2022, traffic stop at a Barron gas station has resulted in disorderly conduct and drunk driving charges against a woman from Barron, county Circuit Court records said.

A complaint filed July 5 identifies the defendant as 54-year-old Lorie L. Mullins, 246 W. Monroe St., Barron.

A city officer went to the Barron Kwik Trip shortly before 11 p.m. July 1 and found a parked vehicle with a flat tire. The driver, later identified as the defendant, allegedly said she pulled into the station after the tire went flat.

The officer noticed a strong alcohol odor and asked the defendant to take a field sobriety test, which she allegedly refused to do. She was taken to Barron Hospital for a blood sample.

A Kwik Trip employee later told the officer that before he spoke with the defendant, she had allegedly caused a disturbance inside the store. A records check shows Mullins has one prior drunk driving conviction on her record from 2013.

The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, second offense, and disorderly conduct.