A July 1, 2022, traffic stop at a Barron gas station has resulted in disorderly conduct and drunk driving charges against a woman from Barron, county Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed July 5 identifies the defendant as 54-year-old Lorie L. Mullins, 246 W. Monroe St., Barron.
A city officer went to the Barron Kwik Trip shortly before 11 p.m. July 1 and found a parked vehicle with a flat tire. The driver, later identified as the defendant, allegedly said she pulled into the station after the tire went flat.
The officer noticed a strong alcohol odor and asked the defendant to take a field sobriety test, which she allegedly refused to do. She was taken to Barron Hospital for a blood sample.
A Kwik Trip employee later told the officer that before he spoke with the defendant, she had allegedly caused a disturbance inside the store. A records check shows Mullins has one prior drunk driving conviction on her record from 2013.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, second offense, and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.