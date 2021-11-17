A Minnesota woman charged in connection with a string of burglaries at temporary storage units has asked for a new judge to hear her case, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
An attorney representing defendant Sarah E. Kowarsch, 30, of Vadnais Heights, Minn., filed a request for a new judge during a hearing on Friday Nov. 12, 2021. No new court date was set during the hearing.
A complaint filed June 10, 2021, charged Kowarsch and four other individuals with burglary and other charges. She and the others were charged after a year-long investigation into break-ins at temporary storage units in Barron and Washburn counties.
Kowarsch, who then lived in Webster, was charged with three counts of burglary to a building or dwelling in connection with incidents that took place between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 29, 2020, at self-storage facilities in rural Rice Lake and Chetek.
