An alleged domestic quarrel near the Barron-Polk county line has led to a third charge of operating while intoxicated against a Clear Lake man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.

A complaint filed Nov. 17, 2021, identifies the defendant as 41-year-old Jason P. Kieffer, 97 Polk-Barron St., Clear Lake.

The complaint said the arrest took place following the report of an alleged domestic quarrel at 11:38 p.m. July 19, 2021, a residence near the defendant’s home.

Deputies were told the defendant might have left the scene in a pickup truck. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy saw the suspect truck shortly after 1 a.m. July 20, parked in a driveway. He saw it leave the driveway and go north on Polk-Barron Street.

The driver, later identified as the defendant, allegedly admitted to drinking about 12 beers since 12 noon. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A search of the truck produced open containers of alcohol, and a later blood test disclosed a blood alcohol level of .352, more than four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.

Records show Kieffer has two drunk driving convictions on his record, dating back to 2007.