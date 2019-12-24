An anonymous tip late Friday night, Dec. 13, led Barron County Sheriff’s officers to a remote town of Turtle Lake residence where “numerous” underage individuals were allegedly found drinking, according to Barron County dispatch logs and Circuit Court records.
At least one person was arrested on tentative charges of obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, county jail records said.
Dispatch logs said an anonymous caller phoned 911 just before midnight Dec. 13 to report “there is an underage party going on” at an address in the 600 block of First Street, about two miles northeast of Reeve.
The caller described the home and a barn nearby. “This party is being blasted all over Snapchat,” the caller told dispatchers.
Two deputies responded to the scene. At least one of the suspects detained was given a breathalyzer test that registered .31, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Arrested at the scene was 18-year-old Braydon Lee Larson, who was jailed on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and/or obstructing an officer. He was also cited for underage drinking.
Court records also said Anthony Michael Ninke, 25, of 646 First St., Clayton, was issued five citations for permitting underage drinking at his residence.
Also cited for underage drinking were Dominic Tyler Mantel, 20, Clear Lake, fourth and/or subsequent offense; Madisen Marie Jackson, Amery, second offense; Brandy Mae Eisen, 19, St. Croix Falls; Steven Rae Hall, 20, Centuria; and Carter James Hanson, 18, Milltown.
