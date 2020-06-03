A man from Rice Lake facing felony charges in three northwestern Wisconsin counties will be arraigned Wednesday, June 17, 2020, on a felony charge of battery and/or threat to a law enforcement officer, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Michael J. Balog, 38, has been in the Barron County Jail since late April, court records said.
He is charged with alleged threats to officers who arrested him on April 22, 2020. Officers went to his home, along with a Wisconsin probation agent, after the defendant’s wife alleged the defendant had threatened her.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with three other cases in Rusk and Barron counties, including charges of domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, harassment, and bail jumping.
Since the April 2020 incident, the defendant has also been charged with two misdemeanors, including resisting an officer while being booked into jail, and criminal damage to property for allegedly causing $1,700 in damage to the door to a jail cell.
Court records said the defendant is also facing charges of criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping in Washburn County, where he is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.