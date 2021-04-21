A routine traffic stop on Friday, April 9, 2021, has resulted in alcohol and firearms-related charges against a 28-year-old Uniontown, Penn., man, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A criminal complaint filed later the same day identifies the defendant as Brandon M. Lash, formerly of Rice Lake. He was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by a Rice Lake officer shortly after 2 a.m. April 9.
The complaint does not say why the arresting officer stopped the defendant’s vehicle, but mentions it took place in downtown Rice Lake.
The officer smelled an alcohol odor coming from the vehicle. As the defendant got out of the vehicle, the officer noticed there was an open beer bottle in the cup holder on the console. The officer also saw a holstered handgun in the driver’s side door pocket.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. Records showed Lash had been convicted of operating while intoxicated in May 2019.
In the 2021 complaint, the defendant is charged with drunk driving, second offense, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, court records said.
A June 16 court hearing is set in the case.
