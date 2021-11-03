A man from Barron is scheduled for an initial court appearance today, Nov. 3, 2021, in connection with his third charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence, county Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Oct. 19, 2021, identifies the defendant as 66-year-old Dane A. Giesel, 1492 E. Division Ave., Unit 8, Barron, and stems from an arrest on March 2, 2021, following a motor vehicle crash at County Hwy. T and 13th Street in the town of Clinton.
A deputy reaching the scene found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and a man, later identified as the defendant, standing nearby while allegedly holding the keys to the vehicle.
The deputy reported that the defendant appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The defendant allegedly admitted to using prescribed morphine, but that he hadn’t taken any that day.
The defendant was transported to Barron Hospital for a blood test. A later report from state Hygiene Lab showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine in the blood sample.
At the time of the incident, Giesel had two prior convictions on his record for operating while under the influence, both in the year 2016. One of the convictions was in connection with a Wisconsin incident, and one was from Wyoming, the complaint said.
