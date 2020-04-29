Two people were arrested, a man suffered head and chest wounds, and a woman was treated after having part of a finger bitten off after a domestic quarrel Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Rice Lake.
The defendants were identified in a Friday, April 24, criminal complaint as 33-year-old Maria C. Andrade, of Rice Lake, and 39-year-old Michael A. Klingelhoets, town of Stanfold.
The arrests took place after defendant Andrade called 911 from her residence on Camelot Lane on Wednesday, April 22, telling dispatchers that defendant Klingelhoets had bitten her finger off and had fled.
Three Rice Lake officers went to the scene, encountered both defendants and ordered Klingelhoets to get on his knees and put his hands on his head.
One of the officers saw defendant Klingelhoets had suffered a deep head laceration that had bled so much, it soaked his hat in blood.
One of the officers rendered first aid to the man while another went to a nearby porch where defendant Andrade was sitting with a towel wrapped around her right hand.
She allegedly told the officer that defendant Klingelhoets had bitten off a portion of one of her fingers and had carried the fingertip to his car. Officers later found a portion of a finger in the defendant Klingelhoets’ vehicle.
In later interviews with police, the defendants described a quarrel that had escalated into physical violence. After the woman’s fingertip was bitten, she allegedly grabbed a hatchet and struck the man with it in the back of his head.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.