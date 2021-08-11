The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has been ordered to seize and hold funds that were confiscated in the course of a criminal investigation into the former A-1 Homes, following a hearing on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The seizure is part of a foreclosure action filed by Dairy State Bank in September 2020. Court documents said the bank claims it is owed more than $407,000 in loans and nearly $573,000 in lines of credit issued to the former Rice Lake business.
Court records didn’t show the amount of money seized in the criminal investigation.
In two separate criminal complaints filed in 2020 and earlier this year, former A-1 owner Christopher D. Holman, 35, Altoona, was charged with dozens of felony financial fraud, theft, and income tax offenses following an investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Court records said Holman is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges this Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
