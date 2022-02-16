A man from Turtle Lake is in jail awaiting sentencing in May 2022 after pleading guilty to three felony burglary counts in Barron County Circuit Court.
Kevin G. Johnson, 47, 1198 3 3/4 4th St., Turtle Lake, was charged in June 2021 with two counts of burglary and one count of breaking into a locked trailer, as well as four counts of criminal damage to property, in connection with separate break-ins between Jan. 7 and May 14, 2021, at a farm near Barronett, an ice shack on Lower Turtle Lake, and a property in rural Almena, court records said.
Johnson entered the guilty pleas as part of an agreement with county prosecutors, according to information from a Feb. 8, 2021, court hearing. In exchange, the court dismissed a felony theft charge and four misdemeanor charges.
The complaint lists four separate incidents, starting with a break-in near Barronett in January 2021. Property owners had surveillance video, which showed a man getting out of a car, walking up to a shed, pulling a hood over his head and leaving with an ice auger. A cordless impact wrench was later found missing.
On March 1, a sheriff’s deputy found an ice shack burglarized on Lower Turtle Lake. The deputy reported that someone pried open the door. The owner said stolen items included an ice auger, underwater camera, fish finder and ice fishing equipment.
On May 14, another deputy went to a home in the 1200 block of Fifth Street, Almena, where property owners reported three pole sheds had been broken into. In each case, someone either cut the locks or pried open the doors. Missing items included two portable generators, gas cans, a power tool and tool chest with a total estimated value of $1,500.
During a later interrogation, Johnson allegedly admitted to each of the break-ins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.