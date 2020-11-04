A Cumberland man was jailed pending sentencing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drunk driving sixth offense, during an Oct. 28 hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Michael L. Strenke, 53, 2530 Tenth St., Cumberland, could face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court records said.
Strenke was identified as the driver of a car that rolled over in the 2600 block of 26th Avenue, northwest of Cumberland, on the evening of Saturday, May 30.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the defendant at the scene. After allegedly admitting he was driving the vehicle, the defendant failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was taken to Cumberland Hospital for a blood draw.
Records show Strenke has five prior drunk driving convictions in Barron, Sawyer, and Bayfield counties, dating back to 1997.
