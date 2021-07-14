Trial dates have been scheduled in Rusk County Circuit Court for a Sheldon man charged with the shooting death of his grandparents.
Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Each of his charges also have a repeater modifier.
If convicted, Rosolowski could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 102.5 years incarceration or $190,000 in fines or both.
Trial is scheduled to take three and a half weeks, Jan. 10 to Feb. 2 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
On June 10 Rosolowski appeared in custody by video means from the Rusk County Jail for a review hearing when trial dates were scheduled after each party not reaching an argeement.
Rosolowski has two co-defendents, Joseph W. Falk, 18, Catawba, and Tristan G. Shober, 17, Phillips, involved with this incident. On May 27, Shober was sentenced to seven years and six years extended supervision imposed and stayed and 20 years probation two counts of felony murder.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 7, 2020, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were found shot to death in their Sheldon home. Through investigation, Rosolowski, Falk and Shober were implicated in the death of the Rosolowskis. Rosolowski and Falk have allegedly admitted to shooting the couple while Shober admitted to being a look out and get-away driver in the incident.
Falk is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, and one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.
In a review hearing on March 30, Falk’s defense attorneys Ryan Moertel and Matthew Krische appeared with Falk for a review hearing. Moertel and Krische requested an independent evaluation for Falk to enter a plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Falk is expected to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 27 for a review hearing.
Rosolowski is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond and Falk is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
