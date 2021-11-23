An attorney representing a man facing a felony burglary charge in connection with a break-in at a New Auburn frac sand plant reported that a plea deal “is close” during a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Duane M. Ristow, 43, 137 N. Main St., Unit 105, Rice Lake, is also facing two felony bail jumping charges in connection with alleged domestic incidents in March 2021, and all three cases are involved in the pending plea agreement, court records said.
A status hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
The defendant is charged in connection with a break-in Dec. 30, 2020, at the Piranha Sand Plant, 331 County Hwy. SS, New Auburn. A company pickup truck was missing along with various office equipment and electronics.
The intruder left a message on a whiteboard near the entrance: “Rape our land, meet our clan.”
The criminal complaint said the defendant was allegedly found in possession of some of the stolen items during a subsequent investigation.
