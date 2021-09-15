A 19-year-old Barron man can avoid a 90-day jail sentence and can have his record expunged if he abides by conditions of probation imposed in connection with what had been a felony charge of criminal damage to property, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Hunter C. Larson, 1704 13 1/2 Ave., Barron, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge during a court appearance on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
He was originally charged with a felony after allegedly causing more than $6,000 in damages to a woman’s 2008 Pontiac G6, according to a complaint filed last February. But the car owner ended up receiving $4,549.14 from her insurance company and she purchased it back from the insurer for $546, the complaint said.
As part of his sentence, Larson will serve five days in jail starting Sept. 17, 2021, with work release privileges and a reduced sentence for “good time” served. He must also have no contact with the car owner and must pay her $646 in restitution. The sentence also includes a one-year term of probation and substance abuse counseling, court records said.
