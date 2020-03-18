A Barronett man faces 15 traffic citations after a high-speed chase through parts of three counties that started on Friday morning, March 13, 2020.
Court records identify the suspect as Robert Shawn Malone, 27, 745 29 1/2 Ave., Barronett.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, a Rice Lake officer went to Cedar Mall Friday morning to “locate and arrest (the suspect) on several charges.”
But the suspect allegedly fled the parking lot and police gave chase. The fleeing car outpaced the pursuit as it went north on U.S. Hwy. 53. Officers lost sight of it and notified surrounding counties that they were terminating the chase.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted in Polk County, but deputies were unable to catch it as it sped into Burnett County.
There, Burnett County Sheriff’s deputies reported the vehicle going west on Wisconsin Hwy. 70 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
The suspect vehicle drove over “stop sticks” at an unspecified location close to the Burnett-Polk county line, where it rolled over and crashed.
On Monday, March 16, 2020, a total of 15 traffic-related charges were filed in Burnett County Circuit Court, all of which named Malone as the defendant. The charges include speeding, operating left of the centerline, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failure to notify police of an accident, unreasonable and imprudent speed, reckless driving, making an unsafe turn at an intersection, unsafe passing, running a red light, and passing into oncoming traffic.
Court documents recorded no other charges as of press time Tuesday, March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.