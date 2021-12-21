A former Barron man is scheduled to make an initial appearance today, Dec. 22, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with allegations that he threatened an employee at a Barron bar and damaged the windshield of her vehicle during a confrontation on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Dec. 14, identifies the defendant as Richard L. Severson, 65, W4360 Starks Road, Loyal, Wis.
The complaint said the defendant walked into Stix Bar, Barron, on the night of Dec. 13, and allegedly warned the victim “that he was going to continually show up at her workplace” until she explained why she no longer wanted to see him.
The woman said she warned the defendant she would call police if he didn’t leave. The defendant allegedly left the bar and struck the windows of the woman’s Jeep Renegade with his fists, allegedly breaking the windshield.
The complaint charges the defendant with harassment and criminal damage to property. If convicted, he could serve up to nine months in jail and/or be fined up to $11,000, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.