A 26-year-old man was ordered jailed Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in connection with felony and misdemeanor charges filed after an alleged assault on a Rice Lake woman on Jan. 20, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A Jan. 27 preliminary hearing was scheduled for defendant Alexander J. Fedie, 903 Hammond Ave., Rice Lake, court records said.
The defendant was arrested after two Rice Lake Police officers spoke to the victim, a woman who had bruises and scrapes on her face and neck, the complaint said.
She alleged that the previous night, Jan. 19, she and the defendant had an argument, and the defendant allegedly cursed, struck and choked her.
The defendant allegedly took the woman’s phone when she tried to call for help and refused to let her leave. At about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 20, the woman said she convinced the defendant to let her go. She walked around for an hour, then contacted friends who live in Rice Lake. She called 911 when she reached the friends’ home.
Police went to the home where the defendant and victim lived, and the defendant allegedly admitted to having struck the woman and put his hands around her neck.
Because the defendant was on probation at the time, police searched the room and found a container of what later tests showed was marijuana, along with a grinder and glass smoking device.
The complaint charges the defendant with three felonies, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and intimidation of a witness, as well as three misdemeanors.
